BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site H1 operating income at CHF 497.4 mln

Aug 25 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* H1 operating income of 497.4 million Swiss francs ($514.75
million), in the wake of the record year of 2015 (497.9 million
Swiss francs)
* Group profit for the first half-year 2016 was
comparatively lower at 132.0 million Swiss francs (previous
year: 191.0 million Swiss francs)
* Vacancy rate (group) declined considerably year-on-year
from 7.4% to 6.4%, or from 6.7% as at Dec. 31, 2015 to 6.4%
* Forecast for 2016 continues to call for rising rental
income and total operating income that surpasses the previous
year's level
