公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial increases quarterly cash dividend by 10 pct

Aug 24 Southwest Georgia Financial Corp

* Increases quarterly cash dividend 10 percent

* Has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, a 10 percent increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

