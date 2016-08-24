版本:
BRIEF-Monster issues open letter to stockholders

Aug 24 Monster Worldwide Inc

* Issued an open letter to stockholders in response to Medianews Group, Inc.'s letter dated Friday, August 19, 2016

* Concluded that stockholders "would benefit from receiving a cash premium now and entered into an agreement with Randstad" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

