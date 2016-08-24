BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies announces actions to improve future financial performance

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* Allegheny technologies announces actions to improve future financial performance
* Actions are expected to improve ATI's annual operating income by about $50 million beginning in 2017
* Total charges from actions, including tax valuation allowance, are expected to be $4.89 per share
* In addition, actions are expected to generate about $50 million of cash flow from lower managed working capital
* Expects to record total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of about $470 million for idled facilities
* Expects to record pre-tax shutdown and idling costs of about $34 million ($23 million after tax, or $0.22 per share)
* ATI's Rowley, UT titanium sponge facility will be idled by end of 2016
* As a result of actions, expects total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of about $470 million for idled facilities
* $4.83 per share of total charges from actions is expected to be recognized in Q3 2016 and remainder in Q4 2016
* Will also record about $183 million, or $1.71 per share, in non-cash income tax valuation allowances related to U.S. Federal tax benefits
* Consolidating certain higher cost titanium hot-working operations in Albany
* Total charges expected to be $4.89 per share, of which $4.83 per share expected to be recognized in Q3, remainder in Q4
* Idling of facility to result in impairment, shutdown,idling charges to be included in Q3, Q4 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.