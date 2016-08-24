版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Triangle Petroleum says unit's credit agreement was amended

Aug 24 Triangle Petroleum Corp :

* On August 19, Rockpile Energy Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into amendment No. 4 to credit agreement

* Amendment No. 4 amends certain provisions in credit agreement relating to informational, process requirements, deadlines- SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐