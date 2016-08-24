版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Ballard Power says its systems deemed EAR99 compliant

Aug 24 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Unit got notification from U.S. Department of commerce that its family of fuel cell propulsion systems now designated as EAR99 compliant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

