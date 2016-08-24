版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Rollins'subsidiary Orkin expands presence in South America, Asia with 5 new franchises

Aug 24 Rollins Inc

* Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orkin, expanded its presence in South America and Asia with addition of five new franchises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐