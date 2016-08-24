BRIEF-Raymond James says financial assets under management up 4 pct

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Raymond James Financial Inc
* July total securities commissions and fees of $300.0 million increased 2 percent compared to July 2015
* July client assets under administration reached $548.2 billion, up 9 percent over July 2015 and 3 percent over June 2016
* Financial assets under management reached $74.0 billion in July 2016, increases of 4 percent compared to July 2015
* July total net loans at Raymond James Bank was $14.6 billion, grew 18 percent over last year July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.