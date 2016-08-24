版本:
BRIEF-Proofpoint buys Return Path's email fraud protection unit

Aug 24 Proofpoint Inc

* Purchase price for return path's email fraud protection division was approximately $18 million

* Proofpoint paid approximately $3.8 million at closing, up to an additional about $14.2 million payable after deal closing - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

