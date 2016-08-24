BRIEF-Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone patents

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Mylan Nv
* Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents via U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Inter Partes Review proceeding
* Decision by PTAB on Mylan's third petition seeking Inter Partes Review of U.S. Patent no. 8,696,302 is expected on or before September 1, 2016
* U.S. PTO has ruled in favor of Mylan in its Inter Partes Review proceeding and found all claims of two related Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents to be unpatentable
* Announced that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has ruled in favor of mylan in its Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceeding
* Mylan Nv says "Mylan will proceed with pursuing all avenues to challenge '776 patent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.