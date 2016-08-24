版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Synchrony Financial files for pricing of $200.0 mln senior notes

Aug 24 Synchrony Financial

* Files for pricing of $200.0 million floating rate senior notes due 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bCulUh) Further company coverage:

