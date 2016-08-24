版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-xG Technology files for resale of 833,336 shares of its common stockby selling stockholder

Aug 24 xG Technology Inc

* Files for resale of 833,336 shares of co's common stockby selling stockholder - sec filing Source : (bit.ly/2c7YEmI) Further company coverage:

