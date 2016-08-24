版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Avexis files for common stock offering by selling stockholder of upto $126.5 mln

Aug 24 Avexis Inc

* Files for common stock offering by the selling stockholder of upto $126.5 million - SEC filing

* Says co will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares to be offered by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐