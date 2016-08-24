版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Wheeler REIT files for preferred stock shelf of up to $100 mln - sec filing

Aug 24 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

* Files for preferred stock shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

