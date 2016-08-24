版本:
BRIEF-DS Healthcare - Auditor acted contrary to representations made to co

Aug 24 DS Healthcare

* Received letter from Malonebailey LLP addressed to SEC subsequent to Malonebailey's termination announced in co's current report on form 8-K

* Believes many Malonebailey's actions during period it was engaged by co as independent auditor contradicted by representations made by Malonebailey to co Source: (bit.ly/2bCywj3) Further company coverage:

