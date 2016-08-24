版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies announces 5-yr extension of national cancer institute CRADA

Aug 24 Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* Lion Biotechnologies announces 5-year extension of national cancer institute CRADA for development of novel til immuno-oncology therapies

* Financial terms of CRADA were not changed

* To extend CRADA for an additional five-year term until 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐