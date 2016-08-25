BRIEF-BTG says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 25 BTG PLC
* Says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi
* Says anticipates securing regulatory clearances for additional radiopaque bead products in other markets worldwide
* Says look forward to providing DC Bead Lumi to Canadian physicians during second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.