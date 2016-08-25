版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-BTG says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi

Aug 25 BTG PLC

* Says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi

* Says anticipates securing regulatory clearances for additional radiopaque bead products in other markets worldwide

* Says look forward to providing DC Bead Lumi to Canadian physicians during second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐