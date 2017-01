Aug 25 Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global announces agreement to acquire Westfalia-Automotive and Terwa

* Intends to fund acquisition, comprised of approximately EUR89 million cash and assumed net debt of EUR42 million

* In addition, EUR36 million in Horizon Global common stock will be issued to sellers.

* Acquisition will be accretive in 2017 and will provide significant earnings per share accretion in future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: