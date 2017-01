Aug 25 KongZhong Corp

* Kongzhong announces receipt of revised non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* Offer for US$7.18 in cash per American depositary share

* Special committee of board is evaluating this revised proposal with assistance of its financial and legal advisors

* Received offer from Leilei Wang, chairman and chief executive officer of company, and IDG-Accel China Growth Fund II L.P.