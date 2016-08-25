BRIEF-LiqTech & Kailong High Technology Entered Into Binding Letter Of Intent To Produce And Sell Silicon Carbide Filters In China

Aug 25 Liqtech International Inc
* Liqtech International Inc says have entered into a letter
of intent to establish a diesel particulate filter company in
China
* Liqtech International Inc says agreement includes a
technology transfer fee of $1.5 million, which is payable upon
achievement of certain milestones
* Liqtech International Inc says agreement also includes a
royalty of $2.25 per liter of diesel particulate filters
* Year period
* Co and Kailong High Technology entered into binding letter
of intent to produce and sell silicon carbide filters in China
* Liqtech International Inc says Kailong will invest a
minimum of $2.5 million in Liqtech, conditional to Chinese
Government approval
* Liqtech International Inc Says Will Own 30% Of Company And
Invest $4 Mln In Joint Venture Company Over A 2
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: