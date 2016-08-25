BRIEF-PHH says HSBC Bank USA to sell mortgage servicing rights currently subserviced by PHH unit

Aug 25 PHH Corp
* Informed by HSBC Bank USA that it entered into agreement
to sell mortgage servicing rights with respect to mortgage loans
* Rights with respect to approximately 139,000 mortgage
loans currently subserviced on behalf of HSBC by unit PHH
Mortgage Corporation
* Says advised that the purchaser of the mortgage servicing
rights does not intend to retain PHH Mortgage Corporation as
subservicer
* PHH Corp says expects servicing responsibilities with
respect to subject mortgage loans to be transferred to purchaser
or its designee in Q4 2016
* PHH Corp says as of June 30, 2016, the units expected to
transfer accounted for approximately 29 pct of the company's
total subservicing portfolio units
* Says estimates that action represents a reduction in
pre-tax earnings of approximately $10 million on an annualized
basis
* PHH Corp says sale of mortgage servicing rights does not
impact HSBC's origination activity with the company
* Expects total subservicing units to decline by
approximately 229,000, or approximately 47 pct of total
subservicing units as of June 30, 2016
* Taking actions intended to realign direct operating costs,
including actions to re-engineer facilities and overhead costs
Source: (bit.ly/2bIzvgt
)
Further company coverage: