BRIEF-NQ Mobile enters into a definitive agreement for FL Mobile Divestment

Aug 25 NQ Mobile Inc
* NQ mobile inc. Enters into a definitive agreement for FL
Mobile Divestment
* Pursuant to agreement, Shenzhen Prince will acquire 45.34%
equity interest in FL Mobile beneficially owned by Co for a cash
consideration of RMB2,267 million
* Shenzhen Prince will purchase remaining equity interest in
FL Mobile held by other parties by issuing its common stock to
them.
* Will receive 95% of cash consideration within 10 business
days of closing of such equity financing and remaining 5% of
consideration
* Shenzhen Prince will acquire entire stake of FL Mobile for
a consideration consisting of cash to Co and newly issued common
stock to other parties
* NQ Mobile Inc says will receive remaining 5% of
consideration within 10 business days after 12 months from date
of closing of FL Mobile Divestment
