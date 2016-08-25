BRIEF-Dollar General says taken retail price reductions of 10% on average on about 450 SKUs across 2,200 stores

Aug 25 Dollar General
* Q2 greater than anticipated headwind from price deflation
across key perishable items, retail prices down about 8% for
milk and over 50% for eggs
* Estimate headwinds from price deflation and reduction in
snap benefits negatively impacted q2 same-store sales by about
60-70 basis points
* A greater proportion of q2 sales growth came from
consumables which carries a lower margin than non-consumables
* Cfo- will refresh price investments in coming quarters to
drive traffic and capture marketshare
* Anticipate taking q3 charge of about $0.02 to $0.03 per
share to relocate 40 dollar general locations into sites bought
from wal-mart
* Making aggressive pricing, labor and marketing investments
in designated market areas to improve same-store sales and
market share
* Taken retail price reductions on average of 10% on about
450 of best-selling SKUs across 2200 stores representing nearly
17% of store base
* Targeted price investments are in high household
penetration fast-turning categories, also investing in
communicating price breaks to consumers
* "believe cumulative effect of macroeconomic factors such
as reduction in snap participation and benefit levels and
increased housing, healthcare expenses taking toll on (consumer)
spending"
* Ceo- " have the wherewithal to do (price investment) on
our P&L"
* Dg16 store layout is being used for all new stores, sales
performance in stores using the DG16 layout exceeding our
expectations
* Ceo- "not focused on chasing any one competitor"
