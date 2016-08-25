BRIEF-Adocia says BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint in Indian Phase 3 trial

Aug 25 Adocia Sa

* Adocia announces topline results of Indian Phase 3 trial of Biochaperone PDGF for diabetic foot ulcer

* BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint in this Phase 3 trial conducted in India

* BC PDGF was confirmed to be safe and well tolerated

* In this trial, BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement over placebo in complete wound closure after twenty weeks of treatment

* There were no safety concerns attributed to BC PDGF

On diabetic foot ulcer: "we have decided to halt all development work in this indication"