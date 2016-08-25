BRIEF-Adocia says BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint in Indian Phase 3 trial

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 25 Adocia Sa
* Adocia announces topline results of Indian Phase 3 trial of Biochaperone PDGF for diabetic foot ulcer
* BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint in this Phase 3 trial conducted in India
* BC PDGF was confirmed to be safe and well tolerated
* In this trial, BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement over placebo in complete wound closure after twenty weeks of treatment
* There were no safety concerns attributed to BC PDGF
* On diabetic foot ulcer: "we have decided to halt all development work in this indication" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.