BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression to adjust capacity, cut 100 jobs worldwide

Aug 25 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
:
* Market situation forces Burckhardt Compression to adjust
capacity
* 100 jobs are likely to be shed worldwide, 50 of them in
Winterthur and 50 at other locations
* In addition, short-time working will be introduced for
around 100 staff at the Winterthur site as from October
* Anticipates order intake of less than 500 million Swiss
francs ($516.69 million) for the group's business (excluding
Shenyang Yuanda Compressor) for 2016
* In all other respects, the outlook announced in June of
this year remains unchanged
Source text - bit.ly/2biWIYn
($1 = 0.9677 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)