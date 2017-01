Aug 25 Nikkei:

* Sharp is considering major revisions to its investment plan for organic light-emitting diode panels - Nikkei

* Sharp is considering building line in plant belonging to Sakai Display Products for large liquid crystal display panels in Osaka Prefecture - Nikkei

* Foxconn is dissolving a Japanese unit that handled research and development on OLED panel - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bK0Z4c)