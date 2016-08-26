BRIEF-Phillips 66 partners to acquire South Louisiana NGL logistics assets

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 25 Phillips 66 Partners Lp
* Phillips 66 partners to acquire south louisiana ngl logistics assets
* Agreement reached for co to acquire a natural gas liquids logistics system in southeast louisiana currently owned by chevron
* Partnership expects ebitda from acquired assets to be approximately $25 million in 2017
* Acquisition will be financed with cash and borrowings under partnership's revolving credit facility
* Transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2016 pending regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
