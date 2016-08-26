版本:
BRIEF-Phillips 66 partners to acquire South Louisiana NGL logistics assets

Aug 25 Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Phillips 66 partners to acquire south louisiana ngl logistics assets

* Agreement reached for co to acquire a natural gas liquids logistics system in southeast louisiana currently owned by chevron

* Partnership expects ebitda from acquired assets to be approximately $25 million in 2017

* Acquisition will be financed with cash and borrowings under partnership's revolving credit facility

* Transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2016 pending regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

