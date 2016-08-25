版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 03:31 BJT

BRIEF-Aceto's board increases qtrly dividend by 8.3 pct to $0.065/share

Aug 25 Aceto Corp :

* Aceto board of directors increases quarterly cash dividend by 8.3 pct

* Board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend to $0.065 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

