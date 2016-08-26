BRIEF-U Blox Holding H1 revenues CHF 179.7 million, up 11.0 pct

Aug 26 U Blox Holding AG :
* H1 revenues increased to 179.7 million Swiss francs
($185.93 million), up 11.0 pct compared to exceptional strong H1
2015
* H1 EBIT improved by 12.3 pct to 27.8 million francs, a
15.5 pct margin
* H1 net profit increased by 23.6 pct to 18.5 million francs
* Full year revenue expectations slightly adjusted, mid and
long term outlook unchanged, focus on high-margin quality
* For 2016, U-Blox anticipates EBIT of between 56 million
and 60 million francs (unchanged), based on slightly revised
revenue predictions of between 375 million and 385 million
francs
* Mid and long term perspectives remain unchanged
