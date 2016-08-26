版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma received approval of its new drug application from ANMAT

Aug 26 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Received approval of its new drug application from anmat for commercial sale of rintatolimod in argentine republic

* Product will be marketed by GP Pharm, Hemispherx's commercial partner in Latin America

* Will continue to seek approval in additional Latin American countries

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐