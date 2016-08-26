版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-SABMiller publishes scheme documents in relation to AB InBev offer

Aug 26 SABMiller Plc :

* Scheme of arrangement

* Today publishing scheme document, which is being sent, or made available, to SABMiller shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
