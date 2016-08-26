BRIEF-Alpiq Holding H1 EBITDA at CHF 239 mln

Aug 26 Alpiq Holding AG :
* H1 EBITDA of 239 million Swiss francs ($247.36
million)before exceptional items in the first six months at the
same level as in previous year
* H1 net revenue (3.0 billion Swiss francs) is down on the
previous year as expected (2015: 3.3 billion Swiss francs)
* H1 net income before exceptional items amounts to 41
million Swiss francs(2015: net loss of -52 million Swiss francs)
* Alpiq expects its net debt to fall below 1 billion Swiss
francs in 2016.
* Outlook for 2016: EBITDA before exceptional items down on
previous year due to lower wholesale prices; net debt below 1
billion Swiss francs
Source text - bit.ly/2bFbGHy
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)