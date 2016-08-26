版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日

BRIEF-Ab inbev expects potential job reduction of about 3 percent of total workforce of the combined group

Aug 26 Ab Inbev:

* Expects potential job reduction of about 3 percent of total workforce of the combined group

* Anticipated job reductions will be implemented gradually, in phases, over a three-year period following completion

