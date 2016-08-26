BRIEF-Carl Icahn recently discussed selling his stake in Herbalife - WSJ

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
* Carl Icahn recently discussed selling his stake in Herbalife to a group including William Ackman - WSJ, citing source
* Jefferies Group has been seeking over the past month to find buyers for Icahn's 18% stake, which is worth roughly $1 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* Status of the talks and which other investors may be involved wasn't clear and Icahn may sell nothing in the end - WSJ
Source text - on.wsj.com/2bL8xEY
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
