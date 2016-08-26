BRIEF-Carl Icahn recently discussed selling his stake in Herbalife - WSJ

Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* Carl Icahn recently discussed selling his stake in Herbalife to a group including William Ackman - WSJ, citing source

* Jefferies Group has been seeking over the past month to find buyers for Icahn's 18% stake, which is worth roughly $1 bln - WSJ, citing sources

* Status of the talks and which other investors may be involved wasn't clear and Icahn may sell nothing in the end - WSJ

