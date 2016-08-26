版本:
BRIEF-Vectrus announces $21 mln AFCAP Task Order win

Aug 26 Vectrus Inc :

* Was awarded a $21 million installation services contract in support of U.S. Air force at Al Udeid Air Base (ab) in Qatar

* Says contract will begin on Sept. 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

