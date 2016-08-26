版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 16:05 BJT

BRIEF-BKW AG has taken a majority stake in in Wind Energy Trading WET AG (WET)

Aug 26 BKW AG :

* BKW has taken a majority stake in in Wind Energy Trading WET AG (WET)

* Wet will remain an independent company under the leadership of the two current co-CEOs Source text - bit.ly/2cduwGs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
