BRIEF-BKW AG has taken a majority stake in in Wind Energy Trading WET AG (WET)

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 26 BKW AG :
* BKW has taken a majority stake in in Wind Energy Trading WET AG (WET)
* Wet will remain an independent company under the leadership of the two current co-CEOs Source text - bit.ly/2cduwGs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.