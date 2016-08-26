版本:
中国
2016年 8月 26日

BRIEF-UK's CMA clears Foxconn deal to buy SMART Technologies

Aug 26 Competition and Markets Authority

* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd of Smart Technologies Inc to a phase 2 investigation Source text for Eikon:

