BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces increase in size of cash tender offers

Aug 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces increase in size of cash tender offers for contingent convertible senior notes

* Increased purchase price offered for notes in tender offers from up to $500 million aggregate purchase price to up to $750 million

* As result of consummation of secured 5 -year term loan in principal amount of $1.5 billion, financing condition with respect to tender offers is satisfied

* Established a tender cap of $600 million aggregate purchase price for 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: