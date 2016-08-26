BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces increase in size of cash tender offers

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces increase in size of cash tender offers for contingent convertible senior notes
* Increased purchase price offered for notes in tender offers from up to $500 million aggregate purchase price to up to $750 million
* As result of consummation of secured 5 -year term loan in principal amount of $1.5 billion, financing condition with respect to tender offers is satisfied
* Established a tender cap of $600 million aggregate purchase price for 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7 billion to rmb 7.9 billion