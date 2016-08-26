版本:
2016年 8月 27日

BRIEF-Air Products and Chemicals updates on electronic materials division spin-off

Aug 26 Air Products and Chemicals

* Air Products And Chemicals Updates On Electronic Materials Division Spin-off

* Currently targeting early oct 2016 for versum materials to begin public trading

* Currently expect a distribution ratio of one share of versum for every two shares of air products Source text: (bit.ly/2bv8jQi)

