BRIEF-Air Products and Chemicals updates on electronic materials division spin-off

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Air Products and Chemicals
* Air Products And Chemicals Updates On Electronic Materials Division Spin-off
* Currently targeting early oct 2016 for versum materials to begin public trading
* Currently expect a distribution ratio of one share of versum for every two shares of air products Source text: (bit.ly/2bv8jQi)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.