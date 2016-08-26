BRIEF-Marine Products announces commencement of tender offer

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Marine Products Corp
* Marine Products Corporation announces commencement of tender offer
* Is commencing a tender offer to purchase for cash 3.2 million shares of outstanding common stock at a purchase price of $9.00 per share
* Marine Products Corp says tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 1, 2016
* Marine Products Corp says tender offer is not subject to a financing condition
* Marine Products Corp says expects to fund share purchases in offer from its existing cash and cash equivalents
* Have right to increase tender offer to up to 3.5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.