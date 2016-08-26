版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy says increased tender Cap for notes maturing during & after 2019

Aug 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake energy corporation announces early results of cash tender offers for non-convertible senior notes

* Says increased tender cap for notes maturing during and after 2019 from $250 million aggregate purchase price to $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

