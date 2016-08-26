BRIEF-Altura Energy to acquire strategic oil assets in East Central Alberta

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Altura Energy Inc
* Altura Energy Inc announces acquisition of strategic high quality low decline oil assets in East Central Alberta
* Deal for $4.0 million
* Says upon closing acquisition, Corporation will have an LMR of 3.85
* Says acquisition is effective August 1, 2016 and is expected to close by September 21, 2016
* Acquired assets add 125 boe/d of low decline production and include facility infrastructure and a natural gas pipeline for future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
