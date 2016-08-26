版本:
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for TG-1101

Aug 26 TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for TG-1101 for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

