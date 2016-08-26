BRIEF-Bill Ackman says I would have sold Herbalife on day one-CNBC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 (Reuters) -
* Bill Ackman says Jefferies told me Icahn was selling Herbalife- CNBC
* Bill Ackman says "I would have sold Herbalife on day one"-CNBC
* Bill Ackman on Herbalife says "I was willing to buy few million shares"- CNBC
* Bill Ackman on Herbalife says "I would spend $30 million to get Carl out"- CNBC
* Ackman on Icahn says "I think he knows that this thing is toast -CNBC
* Ackman on Icahn looking to sell Herbalife says "I think that accelerates...the demise of the company-CNBC
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.