BRIEF-Rackspace enters into a $4.3 bln transaction to become a private company through an acquisition

* Rackspace enters into a $4.3 billion transaction to become a private company through an acquisition led by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management

* Rackspace stockholders to receive $32.00 per share in cash

* Says financing is being provided by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Royal Bank of Canada

* Says deal expected to close in Q4 2016

* Rackspace board of directors unanimously approved agreement with Apollo funds

* Rackspace Hosting Inc says Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as financial advisor to Rackspace

* Transaction's total value includes assumption of $43 million of net cash

* In connection with transaction, funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. will make strategic equity investment in acquired Co