BRIEF-Rackspace enters into a $4.3 bln transaction to become a private company through an acquisition

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Rackspace Hosting Inc
* Rackspace enters into a $4.3 billion transaction to become a private company through an acquisition led by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management
* Rackspace stockholders to receive $32.00 per share in cash
* Says financing is being provided by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Royal Bank of Canada
* Says deal expected to close in Q4 2016
* Rackspace board of directors unanimously approved agreement with Apollo funds
* Rackspace Hosting Inc says Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as financial advisor to Rackspace
* Transaction's total value includes assumption of $43 million of net cash
* In connection with transaction, funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. will make strategic equity investment in acquired Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.