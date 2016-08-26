版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Unity Bancorp declared 25 pct increase in its cash dividend

Aug 26 Unity Bancorp Inc

* Unity Bancorp declares 25% increase in cash dividend and a 10% stock dividend

* Declared a 25 percent increase in its cash dividend from $0.04 per common share to $0.05 per common share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐