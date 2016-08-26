版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Petrolia says Alexandre Gagnon's resigning as CEO

Aug 26 Petrolia Inc

* Says Alexandre Gagnon's notice to board of directors that he is resigning as CEO and member of board

* Petrolia Inc says has begun process to fill CEO position

* Says in meantime, Martin Belanger will act as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐