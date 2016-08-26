版本:
BRIEF-CVI Investments, Inc. reports 8.5 pct passive stake in Sophiris Bio

Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* CVI Investments, Inc. reports 8.5 pct passive stake in Sophiris Bio as of August 23, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2bSJTzU Further company coverage:

