BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Enteromedics Inc

Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* CVI Investments Inc reports 9.9 pct passive stake in enteromedics inc, as of August 18, 2016 - Sec Filing Source - bit.ly/2cetnP4 Further company coverage:

