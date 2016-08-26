版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 01:11 BJT

BRIEF-Michelin North America says company wins defense verdict in $80 mln rollover accident suit in Florida

Aug 26 Michelin North America:

* Michelin wins unanimous defense verdict in $80 million rollover accident suit in Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
